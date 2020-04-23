FACTBOX-Costco, P&G, J&J among few to hike dividend during coronavirus crisis

(Adds Qualcomm, Xilinx, Kinder Morgan) April 23 (Reuters) - A small but growing list of companies including Costco Wholesale Corp , Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble have all raised their quarterly dividends in recent weeks, becoming outliers when most of Corporate America is suspending shareholder returns in order to shore up liquidity as the coronavirus crisis deepens. Demand for consumer and healthcare products, groceries and other essential items has risen dramatically as people stockpile to tide over the lockdowns imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the new coronavirus. Here are some companies that have announced higher dividends this month: Company Name RIC New Old % Date of **Market Cap Link Dividend Dividend increase change (in billions) Johnson & Johnson $1.01 $0.95 6.32% April 14 $409.98 Procter & Gamble Co $0.7907 $0.7459 6.01% April 14 $295.59 Costco Wholesale Corp $0.70 $0.65 7.69% April 15 $134.86 Qualcomm Inc $0.65 $0.62 4.84% March 10 $84.37 Xilinx Inc $0.38 $0.37 2.70% April 22 $21.68 Kinder Morgan $0.2625 $2.5 5.00% April 22 $32.14 Southern Co *$2.56 $2.48 3.23% April 20 $60.04 UGI Corp *$0.33 $0.30 10.00% April 22 $5.85 First Republic Bank $0.20 $0.19 5.26% April 14 $16.97 Bank Ozk $0.27 $0.26 3.85% April 01 $2.27 H.B. Fuller Co $0.1625 $0.16 1.56% April 02 $1.66 Lindsay Corp $0.32 $0.31 3.23% April 06 $0.98 * Annual dividend ** Market cap according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of trading close on April 23 (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)