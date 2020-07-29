FACTBOX-U.S. companies that have raised or reinstated dividends

July 29 (Reuters) - As coronavirus-related lockdowns ease and businesses reopen, some U.S. companies have decided to raise dividends or restart those that were previously suspended, bucking the wider trend of suspending shareholder distribution to preserve cash. Company New Old Date of Link dividend dividend change Altria Group $0.86 $0.84 July 28 Inc Camping World $0.09 $0.08 July 20 Holdings Inc Eagle Bancorp $0.0975 $0.0950 July 28 Montana Inc Greene County $0.12 $0.11 July 22 Bancorp Inc Hershey Co* $0.804 $0.773 July 23 [nFWN2EU0FP ] Home Federal $0.165 $0.160 July 22 Bancorp Inc of Louisiana J.M. Smucker $0.90 $0.88 July 21 Co MGE Energy $0.37 $0.3525 July 17 Inc Mondelez $0.315 $0.285 July 28 International Inc MSCI Inc $0.78 $0.68 July 28 Stanley Black $0.70 $0.69 July 14 & Decker Inc Wingstop Inc $0.14 $0.11 July 29 W W Grainger $1.53 $1.44 July 29 Inc Some companies that have reinstated their dividends. Company Dividend Date Link Big 5 $0.05 July 28 Sporting Goods Corp ** Dick's $0.3125 June 12 Sporting Goods Inc Moog Inc $0.25 July 24 Superior $0.10 July 29 Group of Cos Inc * Divided for Class A common shares ** To pay an additional 5 cents per share in September for missed second-quarter dividend For a factbox on companies that raised dividends earlier in the year, click here: (reut.rs/3jTgzfl) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)