July 29, 2020 / 5:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-U.S. companies that have raised or reinstated dividends

    July 29 (Reuters) - As coronavirus-related lockdowns ease
and businesses reopen, some U.S. companies have decided to raise
dividends or restart those that were previously suspended,
bucking the wider trend of suspending shareholder distribution
to preserve cash.
    
 Company        New       Old       Date of  Link
                dividend  dividend  change   
 Altria Group   $0.86     $0.84     July 28             
 Inc                                         
 Camping World  $0.09     $0.08     July 20             
 Holdings Inc                                
                                             
 Eagle Bancorp  $0.0975   $0.0950   July 28             
 Montana Inc                                 
                                             
 Greene County  $0.12     $0.11     July 22             
 Bancorp Inc                                 
                                             
 Hershey Co*    $0.804    $0.773    July 23  [nFWN2EU0FP
                                             ]
 Home Federal   $0.165    $0.160    July 22             
 Bancorp Inc                                 
 of Louisiana                                
                                             
 J.M. Smucker   $0.90     $0.88     July 21             
 Co                                          
 MGE Energy     $0.37     $0.3525   July 17             
 Inc                                         
 Mondelez       $0.315    $0.285    July 28             
 International                               
 Inc                                         
 MSCI Inc       $0.78     $0.68     July 28             
                                             
 Stanley Black  $0.70     $0.69     July 14             
 & Decker Inc                                
                                             
 Wingstop Inc   $0.14     $0.11     July 29             
                                             
 W W Grainger   $1.53     $1.44     July 29             
 Inc                                         
 
Some companies that have reinstated their dividends.   
 Company     Dividend    Date        Link
 Big 5       $0.05       July 28                
 Sporting                            
 Goods Corp                          
         **                          
 Dick's      $0.3125     June 12                 
 Sporting                            
 Goods Inc                           
                                     
 Moog Inc    $0.25       July 24                
                                     
 Superior    $0.10       July 29                
 Group of                            
 Cos Inc                             
                                     
 * Divided for Class A common shares
** To pay an additional 5 cents per share in September for
missed second-quarter dividend
    
    For a factbox on companies that raised dividends earlier in
the year, click here: (reut.rs/3jTgzfl)

 (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
