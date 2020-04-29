Cyclical Consumer Goods
Dixons Carphone says online demand partially offsets store closures

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said online demand was making up for around two-thirds of store sales lost due to closure during the coronavirus crisis, as it warned it would not pay a dividend due to uncertainty connected with the pandemic.

The UK-based group, which also has stores in Ireland, Scandanavia and Greece, said that in its UK and Ireland business online sales had jumped 166% in the five weeks to April 25, the period under which Britain has been in lockdown.

