Healthcare
April 9, 2020 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Djibouti says records its first coronavirus death - ministry of health

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 9 (Reuters) - Djibouti said on Thursday it had recorded its first coronavirus death, according to a statement tweeted by the Horn of African country’s health ministry.

The statement said the country now had 140 people infected with COVID-19, while 28 people had recovered.

“The confinement measures appear to be bearing fruit but it is too early to relax our efforts,” the ministry said in a statement that also called on the population to continue to respect guidelines issued to fight the coronavirus. (Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below