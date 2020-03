OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank, DNB , said on Tuesday it would hold a conference call with investors and analysts at 1600 GMT.

Chief Financial Officer Ottar Ertzeid and Chief Risk Officer Ida Lerner will take part in a question-and-answer session, with a maximum of two questions per participant, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)