EU Commission open to all options in coronavirus response - Dombrovskis to Repubblica

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission is open to all options in response to the coronavirus emergency, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the newspaper La Repubblica, when asked whether the EU body favoured eurobonds.

“We are open to all options, we need an ambitious, coordinated and effective response against the crisis,” he said in an interview published on Friday.

It was “logical” to use the ESM bailout fund as a next line of defence because it was already capitalised, but a “pragmatic compromise” was needed to be able to activate it, Dombrovskis added.

“Some form of conditionality is legally necessary, but we are not talking about a classic macroeconomic conditionality,” he added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)