Healthcare
March 16, 2020 / 7:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dominican Republic reports first coronavirus death

1 Min Read

SANTO DOMINGO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic has registered its first death from coronavirus, a 47-year-old woman who recently returned from Spain, the health ministry said on Monday.

Health Minister Rafael Sanchez told a news conference that the Caribbean country had also detected 10 further infections on top of the 11 already identified. Among the new ones was the first person-to-person transmission recorded in the country. (Reporting by Ezequiel Abiu Lopez Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
