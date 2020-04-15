Draegerwerk orders spike in Q1 thanks to coronavirus pandemic

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk on Wednesday said strong orders for facemasks and ventilators had opened up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings and an overhaul of its capital structure.

Draegerwerk said that thanks to the spread of the coronavirus, first-quarter orders had spiked to 1.39 billon euros, more than double the 648 million euros level from the year-earlier period of which more than 1 billion was booked in the company’s medical division which saw orders spike by 177%.

“Demand was particularly strong for products required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients: ventilators, patient monitors and related consumables,” it said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)