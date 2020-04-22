UK's Drax estimates 60 mln stg coronavirus hit, sees higher bad debts

April 22 (Reuters) - British power producer Drax Group on Wednesday estimated a 60-million-pound hit from the the coronavirus crisis and said it expects a rise in bad debts because of potential business collapses due to the shutdowns.

The company said it currently expects 2020 core profit to be in line with market expectations, including the hit from the pandemic, and still expects to pay a dividend for 2019.

Drax expects its customer business to record a full-year adjusted core loss. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)