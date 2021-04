FILE PHOTO: The sign of Dubai Expo 2020 is seen at the entrance of the site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all official representatives of countries participating in Expo 2020, due to be held from October 2021 to March 2022, the United Arab Emirates’s state-run news agency WAM reported, citing Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.