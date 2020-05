CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Dubai will begin allowing free movement and business activity to restart from Wednesday, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Monday.

Starting from Wednesday there will be no restrictions on movement or business operations between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm, the Dubai Media office said in a press release. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)