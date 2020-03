March 24 (Reuters) - British home furnishings retailer Dunelm said on Tuesday it would draw down all of its available credit and cancel its interim dividend payment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but expressed confidence in being able to ride out the crisis without breaching its debt commitments.

Closing all of its stores, the company said it was liaising with landlords on rent payments. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)