FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - DWS, the asset manager mostly owned by Deutsche Bank, will operate globally in split teams from Monday, a spokesman said Friday.

The Frankfurt-based company, which employees close to 4,000 people across the globe, will have half of its employees working from home, while half works in the office. The teams will swap places every two weeks. (Reporting by Hans Seidensteucker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)