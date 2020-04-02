S.Korea budget carrier Eastar Jet to lay off 700 employees - spokesman

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korean budget airline Eastar Jet plans to lay off about 700 out of some 1,600 employees due to operational difficulties from the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman declined comment on whether it was temporary layoffs, saying that he did not have the details.

The budget carrier is also in talks to reduce its fleet, currently consisting of 21 Boeing 737-800s, by 10 planes, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)