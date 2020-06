LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British airline EasyJet said 24 new aircraft would now be delivered between 2025 and 2027 after it agreed a deal with planemaker Airbus to delay some deliveries due to the coronavirus crisis.

EasyJet had agreed to defer the aircraft in April. The new delivery dates were announced by the airline on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)