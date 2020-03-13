EasyJet to let customers change flight plans as virus curbs global travel

March 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet said on Friday it will allow customers to transfer their flights to alternative dates or destinations without a change fee, as many countries have imposed travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. travel curbs on much of continental Europe announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday have deepened the sector’s misery that began after the virus emerged in China late last year and reduced traffic.

The British budget airline said the changes apply to both existing and new bookings until further notice as many customers may be facing uncertainty. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)