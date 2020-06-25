easyJet to resume flights to Paris, Milan and Barcelona in July

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Airline easyJet will resume flights on international routes to Paris, Milan and Barcelona from Britain on July 1 as it aims to restore some capacity for the summer after flights were grounded by the spread of COVID-19.

The airline started operating a small number of mainly domestic flights last week, and is aiming to resume flying on three-quarters of its routes by August, at lower frequencies than usual and with extra safety measures in place. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)