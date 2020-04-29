ECB bought 96.7 bln euros in emergency bond purchases as of April 24- Bank of Italy

ROME, April 29 (Reuters) - The book value of eurozone bonds bought under the new emergency bond purchase programme (PEPP) by the European Central Bank is worth 96.7 bln euros as of April 24, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

The dedicated scheme brings the ECB’s planned purchases for this year to 1.1 trillion euro ($1.19 trillion).

“The Bank of Italy is working actively on the market,” Eugenio Gaiotti, head of the Department of Economics and Statistics at the Italian central bank, said during a parliamentary hearing.