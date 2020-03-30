ECB made biggest ever weekly purchases of government bonds last week

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank last week made its largest purchases of government bonds since starting its money-printing programme in 2015, stepping up its efforts to calm financial markets hit by a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB bought a net 19.983 billion euros of public-sector bonds in the week to March 27 vs 13 billion euros a week earlier. Purchases of asset-backed securities and corporate bonds were down on the week.

The data does not reflect the ECB’s new Pandemic Emergency Purchase programme, which only started on Thursday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)