Bulgaria secures 2 bln euro swap line from ECB

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank has secured swap line with the European Central Bank to provide up to 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) to the country’s banks, the ECB said on Wednesday, as Europe’s financial markets face increasing stress amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The maximum maturity for each drawing will be three months,” the ECB said. “The swap line will remain in place until 31 December 2020, unless it is extended.”

The swap deal follows a similar agreement signed with the Croatian central bank a week ago. ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)