September 1, 2020

ECB's De Guindos sees bank consolidation in euro zone starting soon

MADRID, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Consolidation between banks in the euro zone should start taking place relatively soon as an efficient way to reduce costs to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

“Cross-border consolidation can be a ueful tool ... It should be carried out relatively quickly and urgently,” De Guindos told a financial event, adding that the economic recovery in the euro zone would be incomplete, uncertain and uneven among sectors and countries.

