ECB'S Holzmann: Monetary policy still has further to go

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - The governor of Austria’s central bank, Robert Holzmann, who also sits on the board of the European Central Bank, said on Wednesday that monetary policy had not yet reached its limits in the context of the coronavirus crisis.

“Monetary policy has not yet reached its limits, not by a long stretch,” even after the decisions taken by the ECB’s council in its last meeting. “The monetary policy tool-box” was still well-stocked, he added. (Reporting by Reuters Vienna Newsroom, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Scot W. Stevenson)