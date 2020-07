AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - The risk of a deeper economic recession than predicted in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) baseline scenario has diminished, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday.

“Recent data solidifies the confidence in our baseline scenario with a more favourable balance-of-risks,” the Dutch central bank president said in a speech at a webinar hosted by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)