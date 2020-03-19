Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 7:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Lagarde: ready to increase size of asset purchase programmes amid virus outbreak

March 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the ECB is ready to increase the size of its asset-purchase programmes by as much and as long as required in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We are fully prepared to increase the size of our asset-purchase programmes and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed", Lagarde wrote in the Financial Times newspaper on.ft.com/392MnYn.

“We will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock”, she wrote, describing the coronavirus pandemic as an unprecedented public health emergency.

The ECB has launched a 750 billion euro ($800.48 billion) emergency bond purchase scheme in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout from shredding the euro zone’s economy.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

