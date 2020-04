FRANKFURT/RIGA, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can expand and extend its stimulus programme if needed to help the euro zone economy cope with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday.

“We can talk larger volumes, other instruments,” Kazaks, who heads the central bank of Latvia, told Reuters in an interview. “If this becomes necessary, within our mandate, we can do it.” (Reporting By Gederts Gelzis and Francesco Canepa)