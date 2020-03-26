Bonds News
March 26, 2020 / 5:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB will not apply issuer limit in new crisis fighting QE

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not apply self-imposed purchase limits on its 750 billion euro coronavirus crisis-fighting bond buying scheme and will also expand the list of eligible securities, it said in a legal text.

Under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, the ECB will be allowed to buy debt with a maturity of as short as 70 days, compared to one year in previous purchases, and a limit on buying no more than 33% of any country’s debt, will not apply.

For the legal text, click on: here (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below