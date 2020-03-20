Healthcare
Agree on common safe asset, ECB's Rehn tells governments

HELSINKI, March 20 (Reuters) - European governments need to act quicker to combat the coronavirus crisis, and above all agree on a common safe asset, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday.

“At this critical juncture, it is essential that euro area governments get their acts together and agree to a coordinated European fiscal response,” Rehn, Finland’s central bank chief, told a press conference.

“There’s a saying: never waste a crisis. Therefore it’s important that euro area governments agree at this critical moment on some kind of a safe asset that could provide sturdy support for financing,” Rehn said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

