ECB ready to do more to avoid euro "fragmentation" - Schnabel

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to do more to avoid financial fragmentation in the euro zone, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday, after a significant widening of the spread between Italian and German bond yields.

“(The ECB) stands ready to adjust all of its instruments as needed ... to avoid fragmentation that may hamper the smooth transition of our monetary policy,” she said during a webinar. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)