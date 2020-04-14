ECB's Vasiliauskas says it's time for coronabonds

FRANKFURT/VILNIUS, April 14 (Reuters) - It is high time euro zone governments issued joint debt to finance their response to the coronavirus pandemic, complementing a package agreed last week, European Central Bank policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas told Reuters on Tuesday.

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies, including almost unconditional access to credit from the euro zone’s European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund.

But they left open the question of how to finance the recovery in a bloc headed for a steep recession, frustrating demands by indebted countries such as Italy for the issuance of joint “coronabonds”.

“We should use all ESM instruments but also think about further steps if needed and by that I mean first of all coronabonds,” Vasiliauskas said in a phone interview. “I think it’s the right time to discuss those issues.”

Italian bond yields were rising on Tuesday as investors were disappointed by the size and scope of last week’s deal, which was a compromise between southern European calls for solidarity and intransigence north of the Alps.

The deal left the ECB, with a planned 1.1 trillion euros worth of asset purchases this year, as the main backstop for the euro zone bond market.

Vasiliauskas said he would be open to broadening the palette of assets the ECB can buy, particularly in the corporate sector, where it is already hoovering up investment-grade bonds and commercial paper.

“There’s enough to buy but I’m always a fan of taking a broader perspective, especially in the area of corporates,” the Lithuanian central bank governor said.

He added his preference would be for bonds issued by the “real economy” rather than banks and any support for equity purchases would “depend on the design”.

The Fed announced last week it would buy exchange traded funds that invest in high-yield debt while the Bank of Japan has been scooping up stocks ETF for years. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Giles Elgood)