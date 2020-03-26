Bonds News
March 26, 2020

ECB's Vasiliauskas says OMT bond-buying scheme still in arsenal

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could still buy the debt of countries that apply for financial help via Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) even after announcing a separate crisis-fighting tool last week, ECB policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Thursday.

“OMT is part of the arsenal and could be used,” Vasiliauskas, who heads the central bank of Lithuania, told a news conference. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

