Financials
May 13, 2020

Embattled ECB will do its job as prices risk falling: Lane

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will “do its job” and support euro zone inflation despite a challenge from Germany’s top court, as inflation in the bloc risks turning negative due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ECB’s chief economist said on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of headaches, you shouldn’t be worrying about the central bank, we’ll do our job,” Philip Lane said during a virtual event after forecasting euro zone price growth might fall below 1% this year “or even be negative”. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

