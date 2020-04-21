Perpetual bonds could help euro zone economic recovery -Italy deputy minister

ROME, April 21 (Reuters) - The issuance of perpetual bonds could be a solution to help the euro zone recover from the impact of the coronavirus, Italy’s deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

Laura Castelli, from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said in a statement that the bonds, which “would have no expiry date and carry no interest rate”, appeared to be “a very interesting solution”.

Castelli said such bonds would allow all euro zone countries to adopt expansionary policies, but did not go into detail or say who exactly should issue the bonds. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)