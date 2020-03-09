Swedish finance minister says money available to authorities to combat virus outbreak

STOCKHOLM, March 9 (Reuters) - Money is available for Swedish authorities to combat the coronavirus outbreak should they need it, Sweden’s Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

“Money should not be the factor preventing necessary measures”, she told Reuters, adding that The Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare and The Public Health Agency would be the first to be considered.

She also said last week’s forecast, where Swedish growth this year was lowered by around 0.3 percentage points to 0.8% this year, still stood despite turmoil in the financial markets and measures taken in Italy in recent days.

Sweden has more than 200 confirmed cases of the virus. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Jon Boyle)