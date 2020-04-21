Credit RSS
FACTBOX-Global economic policy response to the coronavirus crisis

    LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Governments and central banks around the world have unleashed
unprecedented amounts of fiscal and monetary support for economies that are reeling from the
coronavirus pandemic.
    Following is a concise summary of the main fiscal and monetary policy announcements taken by
policymakers from the Group of 20 major world economies and a few others.
    For a separate FACTBOX outlining the response from global central banks since the crisis
began:
    
                                Major G7 economies with euro zone
 Country/Region   Fiscal policy                      Monetary policy / market operations
 United States    March 27 - $2.3 trillion aid       March 3 and March 15 - The Fed cut interest
                  package including: $500 billion    rates in two emergency meetings on March 3
                  to help hard-hit industries; $290  (50 basis points) and March 15 (100 bps),
                  billion for payments of up to      taking the federal funds rate to 0-0.25%.
                  $3,000 to millions of families;    It also cut the discount window rate by 150
                  $350 billion for small-business    basis points.                         
                  loans; $250 billion for expanded   
                  unemployment aid; at least $100    March 18 - The Fed rolled out its third
                  billion for hospitals and related  emergency credit program in two days; this
                  health systems.                    one aimed to ensure liquidity in money
                                                     market mutual funds.             
                                                     
                                                     March 23 - The Fed promised unlimited,
                                                     open-ended QE, including purchases of
                                                     corporate and municipal bonds.             
                                                     
                                                     March 31 - The Fed broadens access to
                                                     dollars with repo agreements for foreign
                                                     central banks.             
                                                     
                                                     April 9 - The Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion
                                                     to backstop "Main Street" local governments
                                                     and small and mid-sized businesses.
                                                                 
 United Kingdom   March 11 - Britain unveiled a 30   March 11 and 19 - The Bank of England cut
                  billion pound ($37                 interest rates in two emergency meetings on
                  billion)stimulus plan.             March 11 (50 bps) and March 19 (15 bps),
                                                     taking the rate to a record low of 0.10%;
                                                     announced 200 billion pounds of bond
                  March 17 - Britain said it would   purchases. The BoE introduced a new
                  launch a 330 billion pound         programme for cheap credit and reduced a
                  lifeline of loan guarantees to     capital buffer to help banks lend.
                  businesses.                                                 
                                                     
                  March 20 - Offer to pay 80% of     March 17 - A BoE corporate financing
                  wage bills if staff put on leave,  facility will buy commercial paper with a
                  up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds a  maturity of up to 12 months from businesses
                  month. Businesses also allowed to  that had a pre-crisis investment-grade
                  temporarily hold onto 30 billion   credit rating or similar.
                  pounds in VAT.                                             
                                                     
                  March 27 - Britain says will ramp  April 2 - The BoE said it will double the
                  up its bid to slow a surge in      size of its corporate bond purchase
                  unemployment during the            programme to at least 20 billion pounds.
                  coronavirus crisis by pledging                 
                  public money to cover national     
                  insurance and pension              
                  contributions for companies that   
                  temporarily ask employees not to   
                  work.                              
                                                     
                  April 17 - Extended furlough       
                  scheme for workers at companies    
                  hit by the coronavirus outbreak    
                  by a month until the end of        
                  June.                              
                                                     
 Japan            March 10 - The government          March 16 - The Bank of Japan eased monetary
                  announced 430.8 billion yen of     policy by ramping up purchases of
                  extra spending.                    exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other
                                                     risky assets, including corporate bonds. It
                  April 7 - The government approved  is also creating a new loan programme to
                  an unprecedented economic          extend one-year, zero-rate loans to
                  stimulus package equal to 20% of   financial institutions. Planned annual
                  economic output. The package       increase in the Bank's government bond
                  totals 108 trillion yen and        holdings held at 80 trillion yen.
                  includes cash payouts worth more   Introduces new lending facility worth 8
                  than 6 trillion yen to households  trillion yen.             
                  and small and midsize firms.       
                                                     
                                                     
                  April 14 - Japan PM Abe said       
                  government to consider making      
                  cash payouts of 100,000 yen to     
                  everyone.                          
                                                     
                  April 20 - Japan's government      
                  says it is boosting its economic   
                  stimulus package by 8% to $1.1     
                  trillion.                          
 Canada           March 18 - The government will     March 12 - The Bank of Canada announces
                  provide C$55 billion in            temporary expansion to the list of eligible
                  additional aid to businesses and   securities for its term repo operations.
                  households through tax deferrals;              
                  C$27 billion aid package for       
                  workers and low-income             March 26 - Canadian Mortgage and Housing
                  households.                        Corp bolstered the insured mortgage
                                                     purchase programme to C$150 billion from
                                                     previously announced C$50 billion.
                  March 30 - Ottawa will cover up                
                  to 75% of the wages of people      
                  working for small and              March 27, March 13 and March 4 - The Bank
                  medium-sized enterprises.          of Canada cut rates in three emergency
                                                     meetings on March 4 (50bps), March 13 (50
                                                     bps) and March 27 (50 bps), taking the
                                                     overnight interest rate to 0.25%.
                                                                                         
                                                                 
                                                     
                                                     March 27 - The Bank of Canada said it would
                                                     buy Government of Canada securities in the
                                                     secondary market. It will begin with
                                                     purchases of C$5 billion per week, across
                                                     the yield curve.             
 Euro zone        March 23 - European Union finance  March 12 - The ECB cut the interest rate on
                  ministers formally endorsed the    its Targeted Long-Term Refinancing
                  suspension of limits on EU         Operations (TLTROs) - cheap loans to banks
                  government borrowing.              - by 25 basis points to -0.75%. It added
                               Considering allowing  120 billion euros to its existing
                  precautionary credit line worth    asset-purchase programme of 20 billion
                  2% of national GDP from ESM        euros a month.             
                  bailout fund.                      
                                                     March 19 - The ECB added another 750
                                                     billion euros in QE, taking the total to
                  April 9 - European Union finance   about 1.1 trillion euros this year, and
                  ministers agreed on half a         added Greek government debt to the
                  trillion euros' worth of support,  portfolio of bonds it would purchase.
                  bringing the EU's total fiscal                 
                  response to the epidemic to 3.2    
                  trillion euros.                    March 26 - The ECB eliminated a cap on how
                                                     many bonds it can buy from any single euro
                                                     zone country.             
 Germany          FISCAL STIMULUS:
                  March 23 - Package worth up to 750 billion euros including: 100 billion euros
                  for an economic stability fund that can take direct equity stakes in
                  companies; 100 billion euros in credit to public-sector development bank KfW
                  for loans to struggling businesses; stability fund will offer 400 billion
                  euros in loan guarantees to secure corporate debt at risk of defaulting.
                              
 France           FISCAL STIMULUS:
                  March 16 - Guaranteed up to 300 billion euros of corporate borrowing from
                  commercial banks.             
                  
                  March 17 - 45 billion euros of crisis measures to help companies and workers.
                              
 Italy            FISCAL STIMULUS:
                  March 6 - Emergency decree worth 25 billion euros, suspending loan and
                  mortgage repayments for companies and families and increasing funds to help
                  firms pay workers temporarily laid off.             
                  
                  April 6 - New emergency decree approved which will offer more than 400 billion
                  euros worth of liquidity and bank loans to companies.             
 Spain            FISCAL STIMULUS:
                  March 17 - A 200 billion euro package; half in state-backed credit guarantees
                  for companies and the rest including loans and aid for vulnerable people.
                              
                  
                  March 31 - The government approved a 700 million euro aid package, including a
                  measure to suspend evictions of vulnerable households for six months after the
                  state of emergency is lifted.             
                                    Other major G20 economies
 China            March 27 - The Communist Party's   Feb 20 - The People's Bank of China cut its
                  Politburo said it would step up    one-year Loan Prime Rate by 10 basis points
                  macroeconomic policy changes and   to 4.05%, after various liquidity
                  pursue more proactive fiscal       injections and other policy easing earlier
                  policy. It called for expanding    in the year.             
                  the budget deficit, issuing more   
                  local and national bonds, guiding  Feb 25 - China offered easier funding for
                  interest rates lower, delaying     small and medium-sized businesses,
                  loan repayments, reducing          increasing yuan re-lending and re-discount
                  supply-chain bottlenecks and       quotas by 500 billion yuan; China also
                  boosting consumption.              increased policy banks' loan quota by 350
                                                     billion yuan to make loans targeting these
                  Earlier in the year, Beijing       businesses             
                  introduced various small measures  
                  and fiscal expenditure such as     March 13 - The PBOC cut the amount of cash
                  tax breaks, reduced power charges  banks must hold as reserves for the second
                  and fee reductions.                time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan.
                                                                 
                                                     
                                                     March 30 - The PBOC lowered the seven-day
                                                     reverse repo rate to 2.20% from 2.40%, the
                                                     largest cut in nearly five years.
                                                                 .
                                                     
                                                     April 3 - The PBOC said it will cut the
                                                     reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for small
                                                     banks by 100 basis points, releasing around
                                                     400 billion yuan. It will be implemented in
                                                     two phases - the first 50 basis point cut
                                                     will be effective April 15 and a second 50
                                                     bps cut will be effective May 15.
                                                                     
                                                     
                                                     April 15 - The PBOC said it was lowering
                                                     the one-year medium-term lending facility
                                                     (MLF) loans to financial institutions to
                                                     2.95%, the lowest since the liquidity tool
                                                     was introduced in September 2014, down 20
                                                     basis points from 3.15% previously.
                                                                 
                                                     
                                                     April 20 - The PBOC cut the 1-year loan
                                                     prime rate by 20 basis points to 3.85%,
                                                     while the 5-year was cut by 10 bps to 4.65%
                                                     from 4.75%.             
 India            March 26 - The federal government  March 27 - The Reserve Bank of India
                  announced a 1.7 trillion rupee     slashed its benchmark repo rate by 75 basis
                  stimulus plan providing direct     points to 4.40%.                         
                  cash transfers and food security   
                  measures.                          April 17 - The RBI cut its reverse repo
                                                     rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%.
                                                                 
 Australia        March 22 - A$66.1 billion in       March 19 and March 3 - The Reserve Bank of
                  assistance for companies and       Australia cut rates in two steps (25 bps on
                  additional welfare payments;       March 3, 25 bps on March 19), taking the
                  A$17.6 billion in subsidies for    cash rate to 0.25%; introduced the first
                  apprentices, small businesses,     use of quantitative easing, setting a
                  pensioners and others; A$130       target of around 0.25% for bond yields.
                  billion to subsidise wages of an                            
                  estimated 6 million people.        
                                          [nL4N2BC1  March 18 - A A$90 billion funding facility
                  EE]                                to banks at fixed rate of 0.25%; A$15
                                                     billion purchase programme of residential
                                                     mortgage-backed and other asset-backed
                                                     securities; A$715 million support programme
                                                     for airlines.             
 Indonesia        March 31 - Jakarta announced an    March 19 - Bank Indonesia cut its seven-day
                  additional $24.9 billion in        reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points
                  spending, including a 3            to 4.50%.             
                  percentage point reduction in the  
                  corporate tax rate to 22%. Other   April 14 - Bank Indonesia cut the reserve
                  measures were expanding social     requirement ratio for banks by 200 basis
                  welfare to benefit up to 10        points and 50 bps for Islamic banks, while
                  million households, food           also tweaking other liquidity rules,
                  assistance and electricity tariff  effective May 1.             
                  discounts and waivers.             
                                                     
 Brazil           March 16 - 150 billion reais       March 18 - Central Bank of Brazil cut
                  budget boost to support most       interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.75%
                  vulnerable population and jobs;    and eased capital requirements for
                  presidential decree declaring      financial institutions.
                  national emergency allowing the                                        [nL1N2B
                  government to waive fiscal         G0DD]
                  targets and free up budget         
                  resources.                         March 23 - 1.2 trillion reais central bank
                                                     programme to inject liquidity through
                  April 1 - Brazil's government      purchases of bank loan portfolios; new
                  launched a 51 billion reis         rules allowing banks to offer firms and
                  programme that will allow          households increased loans and better
                  companies to reduce workers'       terms; central bank intervention in FX
                  salaries and hours, or             markets and repurchases of
                  temporarily suspend contracts, in  dollar-denominated sovereign bonds.
                  order to preserve jobs.                        
                                                     
 South Korea      March 17 - South Korea's           March 16 - The Bank of Korea cut interest
                  parliament approved a              rates by 50 basis points to 0.75%.
                  supplementary budget of 11.7                   
                  trillion won to combat the         
                  economic fallout from the          April 16 - Central bank sets up plan for
                  coronavirus outbreak.              brokerages to borrow funds against
                                                     collateral that includes AA- rated
                                                     corporate bonds.             
                  March 19 - South Korean President  
                  Moon Jae-in pledged 50 trillion    
                  won in emergency financing for     
                  small businesses and other         
                  stimulus measures.                 
                                                     
                  March 24 - South Korea doubled     
                  its planned economic rescue        
                  package to 100 trillion won. The   
                  package includes 29.1 trillion     
                  won in loans to small- and         
                  medium-sized companies, while      
                  another 20 trillion won will be    
                  used to buy corporate bonds and    
                  commercial paper of companies      
                  facing a credit crunch.            
                                                     
                                                     
                  March 30 - The government will     
                  make emergency cash payments to    
                  all but the richest families,      
                  totalling 9.1 trillion won,        
                  drawing up a second supplementary  
                  budget in April. Initial           
                  supplementary budget worth 11.7    
                  trillion won; 50 trillion won in   
                  emergency financing for small      
                  businesses; key capital flow       
                  rules temporarily further          
                  loosened to encourage local        
                  financial institutions to supply   
                  more dollars.                      
                                          [nL4N2BC0  
                  M1]                                
                                                     
                  April 8 - President Moon Jae-in    
                  said the government would make an  
                  additional 36 trillion won of      
                  cheap loans available to           
                  exporters. Moon also said fresh    
                  measures worth 17.7 trillion won   
                  would be rolled out to boost       
                  consumption and support domestic   
                  demand.                            
 South Africa     April 6 - South Africa said it     March 19 - The South African Reserve Bank
                  would set aside 1.2 billion rand   cut its main lending rate by 100 basis
                  to help small-scale farmers in a   points to 5.25%.             
                  bid to support food production.    
                                                     March 25 - The SARB announced a programme
                                                     to buy bonds on secondary market.
                                                                             
                                                     
                                                     April 14 - The SARB reduced its main
                                                     lending rate by another 100 basis points to
                                                     4.25%.             
 Argentina        March 23 - The Argentine           March 19 - Argentina's central bank said it
                  government said it would make a    would lower reserve requirements for banks
                  one-time payment of 10,000 pesos   that extended special credit lines to small
                  in April to low-income or          and medium-sized enterprises at a maximum
                  informal workers unable to pay     annual interest rate of 24% in a bid to
                  their bills because of the         offset the impact of coronavirus.
                  nationwide shutdown ordered by                 
                  government to halt the spread of   
                  the coronavirus.                   
                                                     
                  April 20 - Argentina's government  
                  said it would widen an economic    
                  aid package to counter the impact  
                  of coronavirus to 850 billion      
                  pesos ($13 billion), equivalent    
                  to around 2.9% of the country's    
                  gross domestic product.            
                                                     
 

($1 = 0.8122 pounds)

($1 = 66.0850 Argentine pesos)

