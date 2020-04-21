FACTBOX-Global economic policy response to the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Governments and central banks around the world have unleashed unprecedented amounts of fiscal and monetary support for economies that are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a concise summary of the main fiscal and monetary policy announcements taken by policymakers from the Group of 20 major world economies and a few others. For a separate FACTBOX outlining the response from global central banks since the crisis began: Major G7 economies with euro zone Country/Region Fiscal policy Monetary policy / market operations United States March 27 - $2.3 trillion aid March 3 and March 15 - The Fed cut interest package including: $500 billion rates in two emergency meetings on March 3 to help hard-hit industries; $290 (50 basis points) and March 15 (100 bps), billion for payments of up to taking the federal funds rate to 0-0.25%. $3,000 to millions of families; It also cut the discount window rate by 150 $350 billion for small-business basis points. loans; $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid; at least $100 March 18 - The Fed rolled out its third billion for hospitals and related emergency credit program in two days; this health systems. one aimed to ensure liquidity in money market mutual funds. March 23 - The Fed promised unlimited, open-ended QE, including purchases of corporate and municipal bonds. March 31 - The Fed broadens access to dollars with repo agreements for foreign central banks. April 9 - The Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street" local governments and small and mid-sized businesses. United Kingdom March 11 - Britain unveiled a 30 March 11 and 19 - The Bank of England cut billion pound ($37 interest rates in two emergency meetings on billion)stimulus plan. March 11 (50 bps) and March 19 (15 bps), taking the rate to a record low of 0.10%; announced 200 billion pounds of bond March 17 - Britain said it would purchases. The BoE introduced a new launch a 330 billion pound programme for cheap credit and reduced a lifeline of loan guarantees to capital buffer to help banks lend. businesses. March 20 - Offer to pay 80% of March 17 - A BoE corporate financing wage bills if staff put on leave, facility will buy commercial paper with a up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds a maturity of up to 12 months from businesses month. Businesses also allowed to that had a pre-crisis investment-grade temporarily hold onto 30 billion credit rating or similar. pounds in VAT. March 27 - Britain says will ramp April 2 - The BoE said it will double the up its bid to slow a surge in size of its corporate bond purchase unemployment during the programme to at least 20 billion pounds. coronavirus crisis by pledging public money to cover national insurance and pension contributions for companies that temporarily ask employees not to work. April 17 - Extended furlough scheme for workers at companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak by a month until the end of June. Japan March 10 - The government March 16 - The Bank of Japan eased monetary announced 430.8 billion yen of policy by ramping up purchases of extra spending. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other risky assets, including corporate bonds. It April 7 - The government approved is also creating a new loan programme to an unprecedented economic extend one-year, zero-rate loans to stimulus package equal to 20% of financial institutions. Planned annual economic output. The package increase in the Bank's government bond totals 108 trillion yen and holdings held at 80 trillion yen. includes cash payouts worth more Introduces new lending facility worth 8 than 6 trillion yen to households trillion yen. and small and midsize firms. April 14 - Japan PM Abe said government to consider making cash payouts of 100,000 yen to everyone. April 20 - Japan's government says it is boosting its economic stimulus package by 8% to $1.1 trillion. Canada March 18 - The government will March 12 - The Bank of Canada announces provide C$55 billion in temporary expansion to the list of eligible additional aid to businesses and securities for its term repo operations. households through tax deferrals; C$27 billion aid package for workers and low-income March 26 - Canadian Mortgage and Housing households. Corp bolstered the insured mortgage purchase programme to C$150 billion from previously announced C$50 billion. March 30 - Ottawa will cover up to 75% of the wages of people working for small and March 27, March 13 and March 4 - The Bank medium-sized enterprises. of Canada cut rates in three emergency meetings on March 4 (50bps), March 13 (50 bps) and March 27 (50 bps), taking the overnight interest rate to 0.25%. March 27 - The Bank of Canada said it would buy Government of Canada securities in the secondary market. It will begin with purchases of C$5 billion per week, across the yield curve. Euro zone March 23 - European Union finance March 12 - The ECB cut the interest rate on ministers formally endorsed the its Targeted Long-Term Refinancing suspension of limits on EU Operations (TLTROs) - cheap loans to banks government borrowing. - by 25 basis points to -0.75%. It added Considering allowing 120 billion euros to its existing precautionary credit line worth asset-purchase programme of 20 billion 2% of national GDP from ESM euros a month. bailout fund. March 19 - The ECB added another 750 billion euros in QE, taking the total to April 9 - European Union finance about 1.1 trillion euros this year, and ministers agreed on half a added Greek government debt to the trillion euros' worth of support, portfolio of bonds it would purchase. bringing the EU's total fiscal response to the epidemic to 3.2 trillion euros. March 26 - The ECB eliminated a cap on how many bonds it can buy from any single euro zone country. Germany FISCAL STIMULUS: March 23 - Package worth up to 750 billion euros including: 100 billion euros for an economic stability fund that can take direct equity stakes in companies; 100 billion euros in credit to public-sector development bank KfW for loans to struggling businesses; stability fund will offer 400 billion euros in loan guarantees to secure corporate debt at risk of defaulting. France FISCAL STIMULUS: March 16 - Guaranteed up to 300 billion euros of corporate borrowing from commercial banks. March 17 - 45 billion euros of crisis measures to help companies and workers. Italy FISCAL STIMULUS: March 6 - Emergency decree worth 25 billion euros, suspending loan and mortgage repayments for companies and families and increasing funds to help firms pay workers temporarily laid off. April 6 - New emergency decree approved which will offer more than 400 billion euros worth of liquidity and bank loans to companies. Spain FISCAL STIMULUS: March 17 - A 200 billion euro package; half in state-backed credit guarantees for companies and the rest including loans and aid for vulnerable people. March 31 - The government approved a 700 million euro aid package, including a measure to suspend evictions of vulnerable households for six months after the state of emergency is lifted. Other major G20 economies China March 27 - The Communist Party's Feb 20 - The People's Bank of China cut its Politburo said it would step up one-year Loan Prime Rate by 10 basis points macroeconomic policy changes and to 4.05%, after various liquidity pursue more proactive fiscal injections and other policy easing earlier policy. It called for expanding in the year. the budget deficit, issuing more local and national bonds, guiding Feb 25 - China offered easier funding for interest rates lower, delaying small and medium-sized businesses, loan repayments, reducing increasing yuan re-lending and re-discount supply-chain bottlenecks and quotas by 500 billion yuan; China also boosting consumption. increased policy banks' loan quota by 350 billion yuan to make loans targeting these Earlier in the year, Beijing businesses introduced various small measures and fiscal expenditure such as March 13 - The PBOC cut the amount of cash tax breaks, reduced power charges banks must hold as reserves for the second and fee reductions. time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan. March 30 - The PBOC lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.20% from 2.40%, the largest cut in nearly five years. . April 3 - The PBOC said it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for small banks by 100 basis points, releasing around 400 billion yuan. It will be implemented in two phases - the first 50 basis point cut will be effective April 15 and a second 50 bps cut will be effective May 15. April 15 - The PBOC said it was lowering the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions to 2.95%, the lowest since the liquidity tool was introduced in September 2014, down 20 basis points from 3.15% previously. April 20 - The PBOC cut the 1-year loan prime rate by 20 basis points to 3.85%, while the 5-year was cut by 10 bps to 4.65% from 4.75%. India March 26 - The federal government March 27 - The Reserve Bank of India announced a 1.7 trillion rupee slashed its benchmark repo rate by 75 basis stimulus plan providing direct points to 4.40%. cash transfers and food security measures. April 17 - The RBI cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%. Australia March 22 - A$66.1 billion in March 19 and March 3 - The Reserve Bank of assistance for companies and Australia cut rates in two steps (25 bps on additional welfare payments; March 3, 25 bps on March 19), taking the A$17.6 billion in subsidies for cash rate to 0.25%; introduced the first apprentices, small businesses, use of quantitative easing, setting a pensioners and others; A$130 target of around 0.25% for bond yields. billion to subsidise wages of an estimated 6 million people. [nL4N2BC1 March 18 - A A$90 billion funding facility EE] to banks at fixed rate of 0.25%; A$15 billion purchase programme of residential mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities; A$715 million support programme for airlines. Indonesia March 31 - Jakarta announced an March 19 - Bank Indonesia cut its seven-day additional $24.9 billion in reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points spending, including a 3 to 4.50%. percentage point reduction in the corporate tax rate to 22%. Other April 14 - Bank Indonesia cut the reserve measures were expanding social requirement ratio for banks by 200 basis welfare to benefit up to 10 points and 50 bps for Islamic banks, while million households, food also tweaking other liquidity rules, assistance and electricity tariff effective May 1. discounts and waivers. Brazil March 16 - 150 billion reais March 18 - Central Bank of Brazil cut budget boost to support most interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.75% vulnerable population and jobs; and eased capital requirements for presidential decree declaring financial institutions. national emergency allowing the [nL1N2B government to waive fiscal G0DD] targets and free up budget resources. March 23 - 1.2 trillion reais central bank programme to inject liquidity through April 1 - Brazil's government purchases of bank loan portfolios; new launched a 51 billion reis rules allowing banks to offer firms and programme that will allow households increased loans and better companies to reduce workers' terms; central bank intervention in FX salaries and hours, or markets and repurchases of temporarily suspend contracts, in dollar-denominated sovereign bonds. order to preserve jobs. South Korea March 17 - South Korea's March 16 - The Bank of Korea cut interest parliament approved a rates by 50 basis points to 0.75%. supplementary budget of 11.7 trillion won to combat the economic fallout from the April 16 - Central bank sets up plan for coronavirus outbreak. brokerages to borrow funds against collateral that includes AA- rated corporate bonds. March 19 - South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged 50 trillion won in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures. March 24 - South Korea doubled its planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won. The package includes 29.1 trillion won in loans to small- and medium-sized companies, while another 20 trillion won will be used to buy corporate bonds and commercial paper of companies facing a credit crunch. March 30 - The government will make emergency cash payments to all but the richest families, totalling 9.1 trillion won, drawing up a second supplementary budget in April. Initial supplementary budget worth 11.7 trillion won; 50 trillion won in emergency financing for small businesses; key capital flow rules temporarily further loosened to encourage local financial institutions to supply more dollars. [nL4N2BC0 M1] April 8 - President Moon Jae-in said the government would make an additional 36 trillion won of cheap loans available to exporters. Moon also said fresh measures worth 17.7 trillion won would be rolled out to boost consumption and support domestic demand. South Africa April 6 - South Africa said it March 19 - The South African Reserve Bank would set aside 1.2 billion rand cut its main lending rate by 100 basis to help small-scale farmers in a points to 5.25%. bid to support food production. March 25 - The SARB announced a programme to buy bonds on secondary market. April 14 - The SARB reduced its main lending rate by another 100 basis points to 4.25%. Argentina March 23 - The Argentine March 19 - Argentina's central bank said it government said it would make a would lower reserve requirements for banks one-time payment of 10,000 pesos that extended special credit lines to small in April to low-income or and medium-sized enterprises at a maximum informal workers unable to pay annual interest rate of 24% in a bid to their bills because of the offset the impact of coronavirus. nationwide shutdown ordered by government to halt the spread of the coronavirus. April 20 - Argentina's government said it would widen an economic aid package to counter the impact of coronavirus to 850 billion pesos ($13 billion), equivalent to around 2.9% of the country's gross domestic product. ($1 = 0.8122 pounds) ($1 = 66.0850 Argentine pesos) (Compiled by Reuters Polls; Editing by Ross Finley and Susan Fenton)