France expects flexibility from EU authorities on coronavirus - minister

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - France expects solidarity and flexibility from all European economic authorities on the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Le Maire also told a press conference it was important to consider all options including budgetary measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“If there is a time we need to be flexible, it is when we are facing a crisis as important as the one we are facing today”, Le Maire said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

