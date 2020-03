QUITO, March 23 (Reuters) - Ecuador will use a grace period on some of its bonds to delay making around $200 million in interest payments due this week, and will devote those funds toward containing the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Richard Martinez said on Monday

The cash-strapped Andean nation will nonetheless make a $325 million principal payment on its 2020 bond due on Tuesday, Martinez told reporters. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)