SAfrican retailer Edcon says may seek bankruptcy protection after lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - South African non-food retailer Edcon will be unable to pay its suppliers while a countrywide coronavirus lockdown is in place and may need to seek protection from creditors, its CEO said.

Under the 21-day lockdown that took effect overnight, all the firm’s stores have been forced to shut.

Chief Executive Grant Pattison said the group, which owns non-food department chain Edgars and budget clothing retailer Jet, would try in the next week to come up with a plan for reopening.

“(But) I’m not sure what this looks like or even if it is possible,” he told suppliers in a conference call aired by talk radio station 702 late on Thursday.

“We will be heavily dependant on business support packages offered by government and other agencies and funders,” he said, adding that the firm might need to seek bankruptcy protection.

The company would be 400 million rand ($22.8 million) below forecast sales and cash for March, he said.

It was likely to lose a further 800 million rand in turnover during the 21-day lockdown, had only enough cash to pay salaries and was “unable to honour any other accounts payable during this period,” he said.

“...It goes without saying that we find ourselves in uncharted waters... What we are experiencing at Edcon is an early indicator of the challenge that both government and many other businesses will have to face after the lockdown.”

On Thursday, budget clothing and homeware retailer Mr Price said it was looking at cutting capital expenditure, slowing down new space growth and seeking rent relief.