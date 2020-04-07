French group Edenred cuts dividend and top execs' pay to finance solidarity fund

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - France’s Edenred is cutting its dividend and the pay of some top managers to help finance a solidarity fund for workers hit by the coronavirus crisis, the company, which provides meal vouchers and cards, said on Tuesday.

It said the moves would finance the ‘More Than Ever’ fund Edenred is setting up to support staff as well as restaurant owners affected by government edicts for people to stay home so as to rein in spread of the virus.

Edenred said it would cut its proposed 2019 dividend by 20% to 0.70 euros per share, and reduce the compensation of its chairman and chief executive.

It added that it had a balanced debt profile, with no major repayment obligations until 2024, and a 750-million-euro ($812- million) undrawn syndicated credit facility maturing in 2025. ($1=0.9238 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)