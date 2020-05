PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French nuclear power generation fell 15.5% year-on-year in April to 26.9 terawatt hour (TWh) due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on electricity demand, utility EDF said on Wednesday.

State-controlled EDF, which operates France’s 57 nuclear reactors, said cumulative nuclear power generation since the start of the year added up to 128.1 TWh, down 10.7% compared with the same period last year.