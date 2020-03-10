French utility EDF says three employees tested positive for coronavirus

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Tuesday that three employees at three nuclear power plants have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others who came in contact with them have been told self-isolate for the next fourteen days.

A spokesman for the company said the outbreaks at the plants have not impacted power generation, and the firm has not activated its continuity plan, which would require running on reduced staffing levels.

“Normal operations are ongoing,” the spokesman said.