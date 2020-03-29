UPDATE 2-Egypt's banks told to limit withdrawals, deposits

(Adds new coronavirus cases and Ministry of Islamic Endowments statement)

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Sunday it has instructed banks to put temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The daily limit for individuals would be 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($640) and 50,000 pounds for companies, the statement said.

But companies would be exempted on withdrawal limits if the money was to be used to pay employees, the statement added.

The central bank has also limited daily ATM withdrawals and deposits to 5,000 pounds, it said in a statement.

The central bank urged people to limit use of paper money and to rely on electronic transfers and e-payments.

“All banks cancelled fees on transfers and e-payment methods for the citizens’ convenience,” the statement added.

Egypt reported 40 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Saturday, bringing the totals to 576 confirmed infections and 36 deaths.

Egypt reported 40 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Saturday, bringing the totals to 576 confirmed infections and 36 deaths.

Egypt ordered mosques to shut their doors to worshippers for two weeks on March 21. The Ministry of Islamic Endowments said on Sunday it would extend the closure indefinitely. ($1 = 15.7000 pounds)