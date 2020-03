CAIRO, March 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has directed authorities to provide staple goods and boost strategic reserves, a presidency spokesman told state television on Monday.

The president also stressed the importance of the role of consumer protection agencies to ensure the flow of staple goods to Egyptians ahead of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Mohamed Waly, Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by Catherine Evans)