CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Twelve new cases of coronavirus registered on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the health ministry and World Health Organization said in a joint statement on Friday.

The individuals are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet)