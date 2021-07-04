Egypt's tourism revenues in January-June at $3.5-4 billion - deputy minister

Visitors wearing masks against COVID-19, tour the Roman antiquities zone at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo, Egypt, on May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s tourism revenues were between $3.5 billion to $4 billion during the first half of 2021 and the country received about 3.5 million tourists from January to June, Ghada Shalaby, deputy minister of tourism, told Reuters.

The country’s revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020, down by 70% from $13.03 billion in 2019, amid the coronavirus pandemic.