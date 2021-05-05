Egypt to close stores, restaurants early for 2 weeks to curb COVID-19

People dine at American restaurant Chili's, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Mall of Egypt, known as "Mall Masr" owned and operated by the Majid Al Futtaim Group in the Giza suburb of 6th of October, Egypt September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

(Clarifies that closures apply daily from 9pm)

CAIRO (Reuters) - The closing hours of Egyptian stores, malls and restaurants will be brought forward to 9pm (1900 GMT) to help contain the coronavirus for two weeks from Thursday, straddling the last days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Eid celebrations, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Large gatherings and concerts will be banned over the same period and beaches and parks will be shut between May 12-16, Mostafa Madbouly said.