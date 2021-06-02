Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-2021 - PM

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a syringe and vaccine vial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, the prime minister said in a televised address on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 2.5 million people will have been vaccinated from a total of 6 million people who signed up on the government’s registration platform, Mostafa Madbouly said.

The first batch of locally-made vaccines will be ready in July, he added.