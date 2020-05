CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt extended a halt to all international passenger flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a statement on Tuesday.

Flights at Egyptian airports were suspended on March 19, and the stoppage will continue until further notice, the statement said. (Reporting by Moamen Saeed Atallah, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Jon Boyle)