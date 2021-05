CAIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Egypt will lift restrictions it imposed earlier this month to curb the spread the coronavirus, including early closure of shops and restaurants, from June 1, the cabinet said.

Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m after a rise in infections. (Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah Writing by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Giles Elgood)