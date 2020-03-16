Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to halt spread of coronavirus

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egypt will halt all air traffic from its airports starting Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Egypt will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference, adding that tourists currently staying in the country would be able to complete their vacation.

Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Moamen Saeed Atallah and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alex Richardson)