Israel's El Al airlines in talks for government assistance

JERUSALEM, March 16 (Reuters) - Israel’s flag carrier El Al said on Monday it was in talks with the government over an aid package to help cope with the global coronavirus crisis.

El Al has cut back flights significantly and announced a major round of layoffs following strict travel restrictions imposed in Israel. It has warned of a significant financial impact.

The company said in a regulatory filing it was talking with the Finance Ministry to try to come up with a “support framework”, which could include a credit line or other measures.

This was in parallel to the company taking efficiency steps, it said.

The scope of the assistance has not yet been decided, El Al said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)